Saramalacara en Barcelona

La (2) de Apolo
Sat, 7 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La artista argentina regresa a España para presentar su esperado disco "Heráldica" en directo en una de sus míticas Misas.

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal. De 16 a 18 años con autorización.

Organizado por Get In España.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Saramalacara

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

