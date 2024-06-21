DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shady Teez presents the SHADY 17 Year Anniversary celebration with special guest CRAZE along with DBJ, Supernaut B2B Shade, Soltek, Laura D B2B Medley, Robotic and N-Hance.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.