SHADY 17 Year Anniversary with Craze

MODE
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
About

Shady Teez presents the SHADY 17 Year Anniversary celebration with special guest CRAZE along with DBJ, Supernaut B2B Shade, Soltek, Laura D B2B Medley, Robotic and N-Hance.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by MODE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

