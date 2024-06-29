Top track

Sat, 29 Jun, 6:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$84.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Nitefreak - Gorah - Francis Mercier Midnight Mix
About Francis Mercier

Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier has been shaping the house music landscape with a culturally and ethnically rich sound that melds lively and worldly elements. He does so by carrying on his mission to bring together sounds and artists from all corne Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

For table reservations please contact: reservations@thisisframework.com

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Framework
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Francis Mercier

Venue

Gin Ling Way

451 Gin Ling Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

