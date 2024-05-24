Top track

Cliqclaq, Evolushawn

Space Banana
Fri, 24 May, 9:00 pm
DJBoise
From $15

About

This is your night for BASS.

Producers, heavy hitters and sub-flexers CliqClaq and Evolushawn will perform at Space Banana.

Opening duties are given to Kanders 10 and Pintooth will take it home.

21 and up.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Half Weekend.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cliqclaq, Evolushawn

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

