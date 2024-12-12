Top track

Kishi Bashi

Kishi Bashi

SWG3 Warehouse
Thu, 12 Dec, 6:00 pm
£26.40

About

FORM Presents

KISHI BASHI

+ Special Guests

This event is 14+, U16s accompanied with an adult 18+.
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kishi Bashi

Venue

SWG3 Warehouse

100 Eastvale Place, Glasgow, G3 8QG, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

