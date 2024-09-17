Top track

Young Men Dead

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Black Angels - Milano

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Tue, 17 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsSegrate
€32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Young Men Dead
Got a code?

About

Formatasi nel 2004, nel giro di una quindicina d’anni e di 5 dischi, la band è diventata un’istituzione globale del rock psichedelico. I Black Angels non si sono però limitati ad aggiornare il suono di Austin all’età moderna, arricchendolo dunque delle pos...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

The Black Angels

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.