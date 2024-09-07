Top track

Henry Grace - Missouri Revisited

Live at St Edwen

St Edwen Church
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBuckley
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an evening of drinks & live music by candlelight at St Edwen with musical performances from Charlie Straw & Henry Grace.

More on the artists:

Wirral-born Charlie Straw is all about stories. Whether it’s the stories in his songs, the story of...

All ages
Presented by Llanedwen Church
Lineup

Henry Grace, Charlie Straw

Venue

St Edwen Church

LL61 6EZ, Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, Anglesey, Wales, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

