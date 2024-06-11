DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Freaks Action Network presents Summerfeet

The Sultan Room
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:00 pm
$42.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Freaks Action Network proudly presents Summerfeet - a night of yacht-rock inspired music in support of the FOXG1 Research Foundation, with 100% of the net proceeds for the evening going to this very worthy non-profit. The unofficial houseband for the NYC F...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
280 capacity

