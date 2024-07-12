Top track

Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Quintet, Plantfood

Sidney & Matilda
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsSheffield
About

La Rumba x Phonetics join forces for the very first time to bring the Afrobeat legend, Dele Sosimi, and his Afrobeat Quintet to Sidney & Matilda on Friday 12th July with Broken Beat pioneer, IG Culture (NSM/CoOp), heading the official after party.

Plantfo...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by La Rumba.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra, plantfood

Venue

Sidney & Matilda

Rivelin Works, Rear of 46, Sidney St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4RH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

