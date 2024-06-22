Top track

Sourface - Solaire

Summer Solstice

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Summer Solstice! Join Sourface and friends at The Old Blue Last for a massive night of comedy and music to celebrate the Earth's poles maximum tilt towards the Sun!

MUSIC:

For fans of Queen, Black Midi, Talking Heads and the French Touch – Sourface is a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sourface
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Doublecream, Sourface

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

