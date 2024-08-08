DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
Foxtide
with Maddy Davis
8/8/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse
21+
Foxtide is the product of four friends all raised in sunny southern California. The band was formed around garage jam sessions and their love for Rock, Surf Rock...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.