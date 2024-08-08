Top track

Maddy Davis - Can't Do This Alone

Foxtide

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Thu, 8 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.99

Maddy Davis - Can't Do This Alone
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Foxtide

with Maddy Davis

8/8/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

21+

Foxtide is the product of four friends all raised in sunny southern California. The band was formed around garage jam sessions and their love for Rock, Surf Rock...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maddy Davis

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

