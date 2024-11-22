Top track

Edwin Rosen & Luis Ake - Vertigo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ehrenvoll...Luis Ake Tour 2024

Movie Bielefeld
Fri, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBielefeld
About

Ehrenvoll Tour 2024

Drei geöffnete Hemdknöpfe, ein Dekolleté bis zum Solarplexus, gut geschnittener Zwirn am athletischen Leib – das ist der erste Eindruck von Luis Ake, einem Gegenwartskünstler, um den ein Haufen Fragen geistert.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Diffus, bytefm und dq agency
Lineup

Luis Ake

Venue

Movie Bielefeld

Am Bahnhof 6, 33602 Bielefeld, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

