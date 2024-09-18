DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Leoni Torres

SALA APOLO
Wed, 18 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Leoni Torres, cantante, compositor y productor cubano, líder de la compañía Torres Productions, cuenta con siete discos como solista, y colaboraciones con grandes figuras de la música como Rosario Flores, Pablo Milanés, Willy Chirino, Gilberto Santa Rosa,...

Organizado por Innova Eventos.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

