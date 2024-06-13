Top track

maiden - easily

Independent Artist Party

Hotel Ziggy
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
$11.33

About

From Alluring Rock, to Dream Pop, to Hip Hop, to Alt Grooves, party with LA’s Independent Musicians at the iconic Hotel Ziggy. Featuring live music from Sierra Miles, Frankadelic, Maiden, Risi, Hot Garden, and more. Show up ready to dance, mingle, and enjo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Ziggy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Sierra Miles, maiden, RiSi and 2 more

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

