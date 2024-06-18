DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Story yet to be told | full pass | day 18

Location Varie, Ortigia
Tue, 18 Jun, 10:00 am
ArtSiracusa
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ORTIGIA CONTEMPORANEA è il primo festival internazionale di arte contemporanea in Sicilia. In sua occasione è stata organizzata la mostra Story yet to be told a cura di Domenico De Chirico in collaborazione con Eleonora Angiolini.

Tutte le età
Svet Agency

Lineup

Venue

Location Varie, Ortigia

Ortigia, Siracusa, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.