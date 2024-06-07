Top track

Ward Hayden & the Outliers - (Breaking up with) My Hometown

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ward Hayden & The Outliers with Golden Everything, Kate Medieros

Askew Bar & Lounge
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ward Hayden & the Outliers - (Breaking up with) My Hometown
Got a code?

About

Join us for a great night of music with Ward Hayden & The Outliers with special guests Golden Everything (Nashville) and Kate Medeiros!!

8pm doors

9pm show

$20 tickets

Ward Hayden & The Outliers

“Boston is one of America’s great music towns. But among...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Askew
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ward Hayden & the Outliers

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.