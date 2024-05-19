DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Savi Rodriguez Presents: El Gran Bachatazo

The Meadows
Sun, 19 May, 4:00 pm
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Savi Rodriguez Presents: El Gran Bachatazo

Love & Tipico

Grupo Aurora

Afro Dominicano

DJ Weslyn

DJ Brian El Matatan

This is a 21+ event
Savi Rodriguez
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

