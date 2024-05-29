DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Xure

Siroco
Wed, 29 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
"Xure da su primer concierto en solitario después de tanto tiempo acompañando a varios artistas como músico, sus canciones te conducirán en un tren de desamor, amor, rabia, fiesta y rock. promete que su debut en solitario dará mucho que hablar."

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Xure.
Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

