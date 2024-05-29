DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"Xure da su primer concierto en solitario después de tanto tiempo acompañando a varios artistas como músico, sus canciones te conducirán en un tren de desamor, amor, rabia, fiesta y rock. promete que su debut en solitario dará mucho que hablar."
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.