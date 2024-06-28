DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Logan Square Arts Festival

Logan Square
28 Jun - 30 Jun
GigsChicago
Logan Square Arts Festival (LSAF)

All Ages | Free | $10 Suggested Donation

Donate Here: https://tinyurl.com/c6775nwf

All ages, three-day celebration located in Chicago at the intersection of Logan Boulevard, Kedzie, and Milwaukee Avenue. Free, with the...

Presented by I Am Logan Square
Lineup

14
MJ Lenderman, binki, McKinley Dixon and 14 more

Venue

Logan Square

Intersection of Logan Bouldevard, Kedzie, and Milwaukee Ave - 2620 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

