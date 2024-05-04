DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kaidi Akinnibi (Two Sets)

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are proud to welcome Kaidi Akinnibi to our living room stage for a very special live show, fusing jazz, punk, shoe-gaze rock & indie.

The vocalist & saxophonist will perform as a quintet, featuring Jamal Wilson on piano/synths, bassist Klein Sserwad*...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kaidi Akinnibi

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

