DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BBQ Pope

Warehouse Concert Hall
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Medium Baby Presents

BBQ POPE | Toronto, ON

"Formed in 2016, Toronto, Ontario’s Garage Psych Punks BBQ Pope started-out playing backyard parties, basements and schoolyards. They have since gone on to perform across Eastern-Canada, and at festivals like C...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Medium Baby.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.