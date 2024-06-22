Top track

TSHA - I Know

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TSHA

The Music Yard
Sat, 22 Jun, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $21.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About TSHA

The club gems of London-based producer TSHA have found fans in industry tastemakers including Pete Tong, Bonobo and Billboard. Whether she’s crafting a record for fabric, collaborating with Diplo or opening shows for Disclosure and Flume, TSHA weaves garag Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Announcing - One of the most talked about new artists in recent years, London-based artist TSHA is one of the most exciting talents coming out of the UK right now. And she is set to make her Charlotte debut at The Music Yard on Saturday, June 22nd!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TSHA

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

