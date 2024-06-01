DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sonorizzazione di Alessandro d'Alessandro / Visual live di Gianluca Abbate
La musica di Alessandro D’Alessandro è una psichedelia popolare contemporanea, in cui il suono delle radici si mescola all’elettronica. In VisionAria tutto questo è proiettato all’...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.