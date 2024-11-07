Top track

Nashville Pussy - Piece Of Ass

Nashville Pussy

New Cross Inn
Thu, 7 Nov, 6:00 pm
£22

About

Nashville Pussy

Lemmy personally blessed Nashville Pussy calling them “America’s last great rock ‘n’ roll band” — and Lemmy should know.

Formed in 1997, Nashville Pussy preached its sleazy gospel over the past couple of decades alongside MOTÖRHEAD in eve...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Everything Is Fine, Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live.
Lineup

Nashville Pussy

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

