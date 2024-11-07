DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nashville Pussy
Lemmy personally blessed Nashville Pussy calling them “America’s last great rock ‘n’ roll band” — and Lemmy should know.
Formed in 1997, Nashville Pussy preached its sleazy gospel over the past couple of decades alongside MOTÖRHEAD in eve...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.