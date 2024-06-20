DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Psy Chè Dancia by Theanò with Los Tre and Wattusi live at Folklore

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Doors Open at 7:30pm till Midnight

CURATED BY THEANÒ

MAIN ACT: LOS TRE

AFTER PARTY W/ WATTUSI

THEANÒ - Germinated in the soils of Greece and Georgia, theanò’s deep connection to her roots is one that has unmistakably shaped her sound. Her quest for tru...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

los tre

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

