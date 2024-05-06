Top track

Agua

PENCHMI - African drum + dance + chant portal

Folklore Hoxton
Mon, 6 May, 7:30 pm
DJLondon
From £12.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ancestral African Rhythm Keeper, Drummaker. Artist, Guide and Circlekeeper. Griot by blood

Join us for the INCREDIBLE PENCHMI African Drum + Dance + Chant SPRING SERIES with Dembis Thuong & friends @ Folklore hoxton- 186 Hackney road!

Get ready to groove...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
Lineup

Dembis thuong, Luzmira Zerpa

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

