Top track

Yarilo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arkona

Downstairs at the Dome
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yarilo
Got a code?

About

Pagan folk metal titans ARKONA embark on their much-anticipated return to UK shores, showcasing their latest masterpiece, 'Kob'.' After a five-year hiatus, ARKONA plunges into profound pagan realms, presenting an album that reflects on humanity's future wh...

This is a 14+ event (U18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ghosts of Atlantis, Arkona

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.