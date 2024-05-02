Top track

LITZ

Bourbon on Division
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.18

About

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

------A decade ago, Four-headed funktronic giant LITZ began leading listeners on energetically-charged adventures through feeling and sound. As they sharpened their showmanship and songcraft in the Maryland jam scene, LITZ ventured f...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Bourbon on Division

2050 West Division Street, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

