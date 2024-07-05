Top track

Cola

The Garrison
Fri, 5 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$28.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From their inception Cola have expanded on the d.i.y. ethic of the Dischord and SST eras, creating potent sounds from a minimal palette of drums/bass/guitar and lacing their songs with winsome one-liners and societal commentary. What’s another word for com...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

