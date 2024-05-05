Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Black Love Party

Cafe Erzulie
Sun, 5 May, 3:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Calling all the lovers and friends, MEANDSOMEBODYSON is back at it again! Join us May 5th for A Black Love Party. Sounds by MoreSoupPlease, DJ Kendollaz, DJ Mohogany, and Flygerian.

  • Free entry with RSVP before 5pm
This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MoreSoupPlease, DJ KENDOLLAZ, DJ Mohogany and 1 more

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

