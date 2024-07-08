Top track

Amnesia Presents 8th July

Amnesia Ibiza
Mon, 8 Jul, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
€60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mondays at Amnesia will continue to be the talk of the island with the return of Sonny Fodera & Danny Howard for their third year at our club. Amnesia Presents is the ultimate way to kick off the week in Ibiza, running for 16 dates from Monday June 19th un...

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por Amnesia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Sonny Fodera, Danny Howard, Oden & Fatzo and 4 more

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open11:00 pm

