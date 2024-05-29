Top track

Charlie Curtis-Beard , Dolly Ave, jayo

The Mint
Wed, 29 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $10.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Charlie Curtis-Beard is an alternative hip-hop artist originally from Lincoln, Nebraska. Charlie started his music career studying at Columbia College in Chicago. The self-produced musician has since moved to Los Angeles and built an audience of millions o...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

jayo, Dolly Ave, Charlie Curtis-Beard

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

