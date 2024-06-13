Top track

Moth To Flame

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Doomerang: Day 1

Lily's Snack Bar
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsBoone
$33.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moth To Flame
Got a code?

About

DAY ONE OF DOOMERANG: HOURS OF RIFFS, RIPPERS, CHUGS, AND MORE BROUGHT TO YOU BY LILY'S SNACK BAR.

CHECK OUR SOCIALS FOR MORE INFORMATION REGARDING DAY OF SPECIALS AND MERCH.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Lily's Snack Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Bongfoot, Appalachiatari, Weedeater and 1 more

Venue

Lily's Snack Bar

455 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.