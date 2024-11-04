Top track

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2024 - Okay Kaya, Anastasia Coope

Église Saint-Eustache
Mon, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.51

Mother Nature's Bitch
About

Pitchfork Music Festival France 2024 présente Okay Kaya et Anastasia Coope en concert le 4 novembre 2024 à l'Église Saint-Eustache !

Okay Kaya

Sur le point de sortir son quatrième album, Oh My God - that’s so me, Okay Kaya (née Kaya Wilkins) est une arti...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.
Lineup

Okay Kaya, Anastasia Coope

Venue

Église Saint-Eustache

2 Impasse Saint-Eustache, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

Y'a-t-il des toilettes dans l'Eglise ?

Il n'y a pas de toilettes.
Des toillettes publiques sont disponibles aux environs de l'Eglise

Est-il possible manger/boire dans l'Eglise ?

Il n'est pas possible d'acheter à manger ou à boire dans l'enceinte de l'Eglise.

La nourriture et boissons sont-ils acceptés dans l'Eglise

Seules les bouteilles d'eau sans bouchon et gourdes sont autorisées dans l'enceinte de l'Eglise.
L'alcool et la nourriture ne sont pas autorisés.

