Pitchfork Music Festival France 2024 présente Okay Kaya et Anastasia Coope en concert le 4 novembre 2024 à l'Église Saint-Eustache !
Okay Kaya
Sur le point de sortir son quatrième album, Oh My God - that’s so me, Okay Kaya (née Kaya Wilkins) est une arti...
Il n'y a pas de toilettes.
Des toillettes publiques sont disponibles aux environs de l'Eglise
Il n'est pas possible d'acheter à manger ou à boire dans l'enceinte de l'Eglise.
Seules les bouteilles d'eau sans bouchon et gourdes sont autorisées dans l'enceinte de l'Eglise.
L'alcool et la nourriture ne sont pas autorisés.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.