Wormrot is a grindcore band from Singapore that focuses entirely on mini-releases like 2007's Dead and 2008's Bastardphobic EPs before unleashing a 23-song, 22-minute "full-length" with 2009's Abuse. The latter's startlingly infectious brutality duly attra...
