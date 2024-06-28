Top track

Wormrot - Compulsive Disposition

Wormrot

DUST
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£22.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wormrot is a grindcore band from Singapore that focuses entirely on mini-releases like 2007's Dead and 2008's Bastardphobic EPs before unleashing a 23-song, 22-minute "full-length" with 2009's Abuse. The latter's startlingly infectious brutality duly attra...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Morne, Wormrot

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

