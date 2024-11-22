Top track

Cimafunk - Alabao

Cimafunk

KOKO
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cimafunk is a Grammy-nominated, Afro-Cuban Rockstar.

His name refers to his heritage as a “cimarrón,” Cubans of African descent who resisted and escaped slavery, as well as to the essence of his music that aims to subvert classical Cuban rhythms with inno...

This is a 14+ event, 14-16s need to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Serious.
Lineup

Cimafunk

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

