Homeboy Sandman

Homeboy Sandman

Hootananny Brixton
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
London
£11.02

About

New York Native & Stones Throw MC Homeboy Sandman joins us in Brixton for a RARE live London show.

The Queens rapper best known for his unique flow and production has a live show like no other and you wont want to miss this.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Homeboy Sandman

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

