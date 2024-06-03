Top track

FEET!

Lost Fest ft Miguel Angeles, Nascar Aloe + more

1720
3 Jun - 4 Jun
GigsLos Angeles
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lost Fest 2024

This is an all ages event
Presented by Lost Noise
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Killvein, Billy Sane, heffy and 2 more

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
854 capacity

