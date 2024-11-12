Top track

For Me, It's You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lo Moon

Badaboum
Tue, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Du calme au tumultueux, Lo Moon peaufine son rock avec des touches impressionnistes et des interludes ambiants, ancrées par des crochets pop mélodiques, et des paroles intensément personnelles et douloureusement honnêtes. En 2016, le quatuor pysch-pop (Mat...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lo Moon

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

