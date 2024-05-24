DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pretty Girlz Love Amapiano

The Sultan Room
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$17.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hey P.G.L.A family, join us in celebrating a night of pure glamor and the hottest beats at the 'Pretty Girlz Love Amapiano' party series in the heart of Brooklyn. Calling all Ampiano lovers to join us in the versatile and elegant space of The Sultan Room!...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Pretty Girlz Love Amapiano, Anhkos, Bello and 2 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
280 capacity

