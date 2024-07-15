DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Folk Implosion + Dazy

Tubby’s Kingston
Mon, 15 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$37.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

First show in 25 years!

The first night (tues) sold out so we added a second show! Dazy opens this one!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
Lineup

The Folk Implosion

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

