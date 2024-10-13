Top track

Renegades of Rock: A Tribute to RATM + Metallica + Foo Fighters

MilkBoy
Sun, 13 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$23.62

About

Renegades of Rock: Tributes to RATM + Metallica + Foo Fighters at MilkBoy

ft. Fistful of Steel + Obey Your Master + Fave Grohl

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 7:00 PM

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including...

This is a 21+ event
Rising Sun Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

