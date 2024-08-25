Top track

Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Sun, 25 Aug, 8:00 pm
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're throwing a party to celebrate the most prolific guitarist to have ever lived, Jimi Hendrix.

With an endless catalogue of soul-stirring tracks his music has inspired countless musicians, and this August we’re emulating the ultimate Hendrix Experience...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jimi Hendrix, Jimi Hendrix, The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

