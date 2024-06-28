DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club USA (Single Release!), Cryptid Summer

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 28 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday, June 28th 2024
Club USA + Cryptid Summer
10PM - $15 - All Ages

CLUB USA
Washington, DC
https://clubusa.bandcamp.com/

CRYPTID SUMMER
Washington, DC
https://cryptidsummer.bandcamp.com/

ACCESSIBILITY INFO: Comet is wheelchair accessible

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

