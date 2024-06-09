DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Mero: Live in London

Troxy
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £61.52
About

Mero, real name Enes Meral is a German-Turkish rapper.

He started to raise awareness in 2018 on social media were he was only 18. He has had mamy hit tracks topping charts in both Germany & Turkey and has featured with popular artists including Tion Wayne...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Oz Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
