Persian Love: Shab Shod Vampire Night

Rich Mix
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following on from their Persian Love events in London, Paris and NYC, ML's Milli returns to Rich Mix's Main Stage for a special 4am late license, inspired by Ana Lily Amirpour's Vampire movie A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.

Our deepest gratitude to writ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mehmooni London / Yard Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Doors open10:00 pm
370 capacity
