Top track

Def Manic - When Will I See You Again (Amtrac Remix) [feat. Shakka]

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amtrac at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Fri, 21 Jun, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Def Manic - When Will I See You Again (Amtrac Remix) [feat. Shakka]
Got a code?

About Amtrac

Kentucky-born Amtrac spent most of his childhood banging the keys of a mini piano, strumming a beginner’s guitar, or singing in the mirror. His early obsession with music was magnified by his parents’ turntable, raising him to the sounds of Led Zeppelin an Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

We're teaming up with the Requiem Events crew to bring you a very special evening with Amtrac on his tour!

The Skinny -TBA

www.instagram.com/flamingosac
www.instagram.com/requiemevents

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Flamingo House & Requiem Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amtrac

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.