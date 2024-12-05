DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sam Garret

SALA APOLO
Thu, 5 Dec, 7:15 pm
GigsBarcelona
€33.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sam Garrett es un cantautor inglés cuya música destaca su viaje espiritual explorando la filosofía oriental, la meditación, el yoga y la sabiduría rastafari. Líricamente conmovedora y devocionalmente talentosa, la música de Sam eleva, anima e inspira los c...

Organizado por Mantra Fest.
Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:15 pm

