Top track

Classic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

INTERFERENCE : LADY DONLI + KRANKk + TBA

La Boule Noire
Fri, 14 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Classic
Got a code?

About

Il y a presque un mois, La Boule Noire inaugurait sa première nuit INTERFERENCE, pensée comme une alternative au club.

On vous redonne rendez-vous vendredi 14 juin  pour une nouvelle édition, toujours sous le signe de la distorsion musicale, de 22h à 4h,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lady Donli, KRANKk

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.