Zealyn - Blood of Hollywood

Zealyn

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Zealyn, an alternative / indie rock artist based in Los Angeles, has surprised critics and music lovers alike with her innovative melding of genres, and most importantly, Zealyn’s craft as a lyricist. Her voice, both instantly recognizable yet distinctly u...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

